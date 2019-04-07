When Aamir Khan Ran Into His 'Favourite Actor' Chiranjeevi At The Kyoto Airport. See Pic

Aamir Khan with Chiranjeevi. (Image courtesy: aamir_khan)

Highlights Aamir Khan shared the picture on Twitter "What a pleasant surprise," wrote Aamir Khan "You are always such an inspiration sir," he added

What happens when you bump into one of your favourite actors at the airport? You pose for a selfie. Well, atleast that's what Aamir Khan did when he ran into Chiranjeevi Garu at the Kyoto airport. The duo can be seen happily posing in the picture and the smile on Aamir's face says it all. The 54-year-old actor, who is mostly a social media recluse, couldn't help but share a picture with his "favourite actor" on Twitter. The Thugs Of Hindostan actor captioned the picture: "Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise." In his post, Aamir also revealed that he talked about a new project to the actor. "Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir," added Aamir Khan.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's post here:

Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) .

Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir .

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/qpwqo9sRqt — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 7, 2019

For those who don't know, Chiranjeevi's forthcoming project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, is titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film will be directed by Surender Reddy and it marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his role in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir will lose 20 kgs for his role in the film. Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Besides Aamir, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.