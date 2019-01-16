For Vijay Sethupathi's Fans, A Special Birthday Treat - His First Look From Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Vijay Sethupathi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy chose the best day to reveal actor Vijay Sethupathi's first look from their film. Yes, on Vijay Sethupathi's 41st birthday, his fans were treated to the character he plays - Raaja Paandi. He plays a warrior and a brief video shared on Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram profile gives a sneak peek of his appearance. He sports an intense look and holds a weapon in his hand. In the background, we can see people riding horses on what appears to be a battle field. "Raaja Paandi from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy," is how Vijay Sethupathi introduced his character. "Wishing Vijay Sethupathi a very happy birthday. Here's the dynamic look of Raaja Paandi from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy," read a post on the production team's Twitter account.

Here's Vijay Sethupathi's birthday gift for his fans. Take a look.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's 151st film. It is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and Chiranjeevi plays him. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi 's actor son Ram Charan and is directed by Surender Reddy.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has filmed a cameo for the movie. The 76-year-old actor's first look from the film was also shared on his birthday in October. He plays Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of Narasimha Reddy.

The teaser of the work-in-progress film was unveiled on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 63rd birthday in August.

In addition to Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Independence Day 2019