Chiranjeevi Gave Dasara A 'Brilliant' Review: 'You Will Always Be Our Megastar Sir,' Replied Nani

Nani, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Dasara, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, is receiving praise from all corners for his performance in the movie. The recent celeb to join the list is megastar Chiranjeevi. He lauded Nani for his "makeover and performance" in the film and Keerthy for just being "wow". "Dear Nani, Congratulations. Watched Dasara! What a brilliant film!! You killed it with your makeover and performance. Amazed to known this is Srikanth Odela's first directorial. Appreciate his superb craftsmanship. Our Mahanati Keerthy Suresh is just Wow!! The young Dheekshith Shetty also held his own. @Music_Santosh rocked! Kudos to the entire team of Dasara," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Soon after Chiranjeevi tweeted, Nani was quick to re-share the tweet on his Twitter handle and thanked the megastar. "You will always be our Megastar sir. Not just onscreen but megastar for the mega heart you have in always being there for Cinema and for everyone who belong to it @KChiruTweets," read Nani's tweet.

Check out the tweet here:

You will always be our Megastar sir. Not just onscreen but megastar for the mega heart you have in always being there for Cinema and for everyone who belong to it ♥️🙏🏼 @KChiruTweetshttps://t.co/Bi1U2pIEu6 — Nani (@NameisNani) April 13, 2023

Dasara director Srikanth Odela also thanked Chiranjeevi: "Eguruthunna,Thank you BOSSSSSSSS."

Take a look below:

Dasara is a periodic action drama film which marks the debut of Srikanth Odela as a director. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines, Telangana. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the movie also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna. The movie was released on March 30 and garnered immense praise from the audience and critics.

Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "A few wobbles notwithstanding, Dasara is a triumph because it achieves a delicate balance between the flashy and the essential and, in the process, delivers a piece of highly dramatic fiction that frequently seems to have emerged from the real world."

