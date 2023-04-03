Prabhas Gave Dasara A Fab Review. 'Thank You, Anna,' Replied Nani

Prabhas shared this frame. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

Actor Nani's film Dasara just found itself a new fan and it is none other than Baahubali aka Prabhas. The actor, who set the social media abuzz with the unveiling of the poster of his upcoming film Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, had some kind words to say to his industry friend Nani's movie Dasara. Reviewing the Telugu period action drama, Prabhas shared its poster on his Instagram story and wrote, "Just saw Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to Nani for doing this film. Nani, the director Srikant Hodela, Keerthy Suresh, and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like this! (clapping hands emojis)."

Take a look at Prabhas's post here:

Resharing the story, an elated Nani wrote, "Thank you Prabhas anna."

Take a look at the post here:

Dasara is helmed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. Apart from Telugu, Dasara has been released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Dasara is a rustic love story-cum-bromance dovetailed into a revenge drama with a strong emotional underpinning. The composite is presented with a directorial vision that suggests that Odela could, and should, produce works of greater originality and distinction. This film testifies to his skill - and the vision - to tap massy, easy to grasp methods to tell important stories.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for an upcoming film with Kriti Sanon. Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurus.