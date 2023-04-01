Dasara Star Keerthy Suresh Can't Keep Calm After Her Film's Release

Keerthy Suresh shared this image. (courtesy: keerthysureshofficial)

Please don't disturb, Keerthy Suresh. She is busy celebrating the success of her latest release Dasara. The film, which also stars Nani, opened to theatres on Friday, March 30. The actress has shared a video of herself “jumping in excitement” (literally) for the love coming her way. In the clip, Kreethy, who is facing her back towards the camera, is seen running towards a car in excitement. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Vennela jumping in excitement after receiving all your love.” Vennela is the name of Keerthy's character in the film. Replying to the post, actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahahhahaha cutie.” Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan said, “Edi” along with a bunch of teary eye emojis. Actress Chandini Tamilarasan wrote, “Cutieee.You were fabbbb as Vennela.” Film director Nandini Reddy too left a bunch of ROFL emojis under the post.

Did you know Keerthy Suresh made a lot of friends on the sets of Dasara? Well, the actress announced it on Instagram with a video featuring herself and a buffalo. “Vennela made a lot of friends at the #Dasara shoot,” read her caption.

Dasara is helmed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. Apart from Telugu, Dasara has been released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Dasara is a rustic love story-cum-bromance dovetailed into a revenge drama with a strong emotional underpinning. The composite is presented with a directorial vision that suggests that Odela could, and should, produce works of greater originality and distinction. This film testifies to his skill - and the vision - to tap massy, easy to grasp methods to tell important stories.”

For Keerthy Suresh's performance, he said, “Dasara also gives Keerthy Suresh a wide range of emotions to convey. Even in the most melodramatic of moments, she retains control of her faculties and the scene. Deekshith Shetty operates within a more limited bandwidth but makes a lasting impression. On the flip side, the force of evil that Shine Tom Chacko embodies does not convey the requisite menace.'