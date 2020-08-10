Chiranjeevi Cooks For His Mother Again. Guess What She Said

Chiranjeevi with his mother Anjana Devi. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

South star Chiranjeevi used the weekend to brush up on his cooking skills as he tried his mother's special fish recipe. The actor shared a video on Instagram, in which he talked about cooking for his om (he was quite nervous) and described the steps too. He wrote, "Serving mom her own recipe. #SundaySavors." Towards the end of the video, Chiranjeevi serves the dish to his mother Anjana Devi, who approved. In the comments thread, Chiranjveei's son, actor Ram Charan also gave a thumbs up and said, "Looks yummy." Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela also wrote, "Sweetest video... you are the best."

In the video, Chiranjeevi said, "I felt like doing something special for my mom. When we were kids, she used to make this special dish with small fish and chintakailu (a type of tamarind). She used to fry the fishes and make a delicious dish. I am going to do them for her now."

Take a look at the video:

Before this, Chiranjeevi made Pesarattu (a crepe-like dosa) during lockdown for his mother. He shared this video:

Chiranjeevi is one the most revered actors in Telugu cinema. He was last seen in Surender Reddy's blockbuster film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, was produced by Ram Charan. His upcoming movie is Acharya, also produced by Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi, who debuted on the big screen in 1978 has acted in over 150 films. Chiranjeevi has featured in several Telugu movies some of which are Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra and Aapathbandavudu. He has also appeared in a few Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.