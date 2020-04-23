Can You Flip It Like Chiranjeevi? Actor Cooking For Mom In Lockdown Is So Sweet

Screenshot of Chiranjeevi's video (courtesy chiranjeevikonidela)

South superstar Chiranjeevi recently shared a cooking video on Instagram and it's so darn cute! No, it's not a tutorial video but what it is will melt your heart. The video posted on the 64-year-old Telugu star's Instagram begins with Chiranjeevi pouring the batter on the tawa, shaping it gently and patiently adding condiments. He appears to be making Pesarattu (a crepe-like dosa) in the kitchen during lockdown. Soon, the video takes a surprising turn as Chiranjeevi (whose cooking skills we had no idea about) flips it and makes it land on the pan with perfection. "Learnt from mom," Chiranjeevi captioned his video, which eventually reveals that he was actually cooking for his mother.

Next we know, Chiranjeevi serves the Pesarattu to his mother and blows on it to cool it down as she couldn't break it. Chiranjeevi's mom (just like all mothers everywhere) offers him the first bite. Her reaction after tasting the Pesarattu is priceless indeed. Take a look at it here:

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan recently featured in a "Be The Real Man" Challenge video, for which he was nominated by SS Rajamouli. "Communication strengthens any relationship. Be sensitive about your partners feelings," Ram Charan's wife Upasana captioned the video, in which he can be seen helping out with household chores.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali director is committed to keeping his house clean during the lockdown.

Tagged by SS Rajamouli, south star N T Rama Rao Jr also shared this video of "Be The Real Man Challenge."

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

India is currently in lockdown mode till May 3. Over 21,390 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in the country.