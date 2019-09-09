Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Is 'Winning Hearts' At Rs 35 Crore

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore is ruling the box office. The film is performing well in Tier-2 and Tier-3 theatres as it managed to collect over Rs 16 crore on its third day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With the latest earnings, the overall collections of the film have reached Rs 35.98 crore. Sharing the impressive box office performance of Chhichhore so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push business forward... Friday 7.32 crore, Saturday 12.25 crore, Sunday 16.41 crore. Total: Rs 35.98 crore. India business."

Here's what he tweeted:

#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: Rs 35.98 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared the opening weekend business of Sushant Singh Rajput's films including Kedarnath and MS Dhoni. He stated that Sushant's 2016 film MS Dhoni has topped the list, followed by Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. "Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... *Opening Weekend* business. 2016: MS Dhoni - The Untold Story (Rs 66 crore), 2019: Chhichhore (Rs 35.98 crore), 2018: Kedarnath (Rs 27.75 crore), 2013: Shuddh Desi Romance (Rs 23.27 crore). India business."

Other than Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in main roles.

The film revolves around the lives of a few college students and showcases how it undergo major changes after they all graduate. It depicts the story of a group of friends in two parts - the first past shows the story of their lives as college students and the second part shows them as middle-aged people.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore opened in theatres on September 6.

