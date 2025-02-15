<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Laxman Utekar's Film Breaks Multiple Records, Becomes Biggest Opener Of Vicky Kaushal's Career

Vicky Kaushal's period epic Chhaava has made an impressive debut at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the Laxman Utekar-directed film has broken several records.

The film became the biggest opening of 2025. It also surpassed the record set by Gully Boy for the highest collection on Valentine's Day by an Indian film. Additionally, Chhaava emerged as Vicky's biggest opener to date.

According to Sacnilk, Chhaava performed strongly on its opening day, earning approximately Rs 31 crore (nett) across all languages. The film had an overall 35.17% occupancy in Hindi on its first day.

With this impressive total, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's biggest opener, easily surpassing the Rs 8.20 crore record set by Uri: The Surgical Strike.

It has also surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which earned Rs 15.30 crore on its opening day last month, to become the biggest opening film of 2025.

Additionally, Chhaava broke Gully Boy's 2019 record of Rs 19.40 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian film on Valentine's Day.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

It is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.