Holi 2024: Inside Triptii Dimri's Intimate Celebration With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend and businessman Sam Merchant, have made headlines, once again. The duo have been frequently seen together on multiple occasions. On Monday, they celebrated the festival of Holi together, and glimpses from the celebration have been doing the rounds on various social media platforms. In these images, both Triptii and Sam are dressed in casual and cool white outfits for the festive occasion. Needless to say, the Animal star looks stunning. In one particular photo, Sam is capturing a selfie, while Triptii radiates a million-dollar smile for the click. Sharing the image, a fan page captioned the post, “Holi Celebration.”

Sam Merchant also reshared groufies of Holi celebrations in his Instagram Stories, which were originally posted by his friends. Zero points for guessing, Triptii Dimri was also seen in the pictures.Triptii Dimri also uploaded some images from the festivities.

The rumours about Triptii Dimri dating Sam began circulating last year when their pictures from a wedding went viral. However, a source close to Triptii Dimri denied the rumours, confirming that she is single.

A few days ago, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant were seen shopping together. A video of them leaving a shopping mall went viral on social media. In the video, the rumoured couple is dressed casually. Triptii wore a green t-shirt and blue pants and smiled for the cameras. Sam Merchant was spotted in a pink t-shirt.

Last year, in a chat with Zoom, a source close to Triptii Dimri clarified that Triptii "is very much single." The source said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

On the work front, Triptii Dimri has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from that, she will be featured in Anand Tiwari's film Bad Newz, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii Dimri will also share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.