Viral: Triptii Dimri And Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Spotted Shopping Together

Triptii and Sam spotted at shopping mall. (courtesy: celebsspotting)

The Animal actor Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant were spotted shopping recently. A video went viral on social media in which the rumoured couple can be seen exiting a shopping mall together. Triptii and Sam can be seen dressed in their casual best. Triptii can be seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue pants. She can be seen posing for the cameras as well. Sam Merchant can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt. Rumours of Triptii dating Sam started doing the rounds when their pictures from a wedding went viral. However, a source close to Triptii Dimri dismissed the rumours of dating, stating that she is single. Take a look at the video here:

Last month, Triptii rang in her 30th birthday. She received an adorable wish from rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. Sam shared a cosy picture with Triptii on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Triptii" and dropped an emoji. Triptii reshared the post on her Instagram story and dropped a heart and a hug emoji as well.

Last year, in a conversation with Zoom, a source close to the actress claimed that Triptii "is very much single." The source said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Triptii Dimri attained a new fanbase after featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She was praised for her performances in projects like Bulbbul and Qala. She has been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii Dimri also has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the line-up. She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the film. A couple of days back, Dharma Productions announced their new film titled Bad Newz which stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.