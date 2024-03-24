Animal Star Siddhant Karnick Opens Up About His Desire To Date Triptii Dimri

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal gained immense popularity and brought several actors into the limelight. Among them is Siddhant Karnick, who portrayed the character of Varun Pratap Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law in the movie. Recently, Siddhant expressed his interest in dating his Animal co-star Triptii Dimri. For the unversed, Triptii played the role of Zoya, Ranbir's girlfriend with a dark secret. Speaking to Filmygyan, Siddhant mentioned, "I would love to date Triptii Dimri." Animal also featured Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. The movie released in December last year was jointly produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios.

In Animal, Siddhant Karnick played an abusive husband to Reet (portrayed by Saloni Batra). There's also a scene where Siddhant's character throws a lit cigarette at his wife. In an interview with Filme Shilmy, Siddhant emphasised the need to keep real life separate from reel life. He said, “This is where the training comes in. You switch on, you switch off. You don't bring that psyche back home. You don't bring that into your personal life with your friends and family. That's when actors go psychotic. As professionals, it can get very tempting to go dark. As someone who comes from the outside, where do I not have that many opportunities, any opportunity I get, I want to make the most of it."

The actor, who also took on the role of a harmful and controlling spouse in Made in Heaven Season 2, further said, “It is but natural that I want to give my 175% to it and within that, I can also get very unhealthy about it. But that is where 20 years of training for me has come to help me cut off from that psyche of Varun, or even Anik from Made in Heaven."

In addition to Animal, Siddhant Karnick has worked in movies such as Listen Amaya, Thappad, and Adipurush. He has also appeared in TV shows like Mahi Way, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.