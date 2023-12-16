Bigg Boss 17: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Roast Contestants

A still from Bigg Boss 17. (Courtesy: colorstv)

The dynamic duo of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are once again set to bring an extra dose of humour to Bigg Boss Season 17. In a recent promo, they join host Salman Khan to dance to his iconic song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna. Haarsh cannot resist poking fun at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, saying, "I think aap logo ko bahar ki khabrein janne ka bahut zada utsukta hai. To aaj hum aapko live newspaper read karke saari khabrein batayenge. [I think you guys are very eager to know about the news outside the house. So today, we'll give you all the updates by reading the live newspaper.] FYI: Bigg Boss caught Ankita asking the medical team which contestant appears to be strong from the outside.

Haarsh starts roasting Arun by saying, "Aoora [K-Pop singer] ki skin routine dekhkar, handwash se muh dhone wale Arun huye shock. Kaha mera to khane ka routine nahi hai, iska skin ka routine hai? [Arun who washes his face with handwash was shocked after seeing Aoora's skincare routine. He said, 'I don't have a routine for meals and this guy has a skincare routine.']”

Mannara Chopra becomes the next target. Haarsh quips, "Mannara ke lage Delhi mein 100-100 feet ke poster. [There are 100 feet tall posters of Mannara in Delhi.]" Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan burst into laughter after that. Bharti Singh adds, "Aur likha hai Mannara pehli aisi ladki hai jo ek line pe 150 baar muh banati hai. [And it's written that Mannara is the first girl who makes faces 150 times on a single line.]” Bharti, in her signature style, acts like Mannara and playfully falls to the ground.

Mannara responded, "Ki kr re o Bharti ji? Aise na kaho. [What are you doing, Bharti ji? Don't say such things.]” Bharti continued the banter, now focusing on Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi, and Anurag Dobhal, "KhanZaadi ne khela Abhishek (Kumar) ke dil ke saath. Kaha tumse acha to mai kisi bimar se shaadi karlu. Anurag ke dil me jaagi umeed. [KhanZaadi played with Abhishek Kumar's heart. She said, 'I'd rather marry someone sick than him.' This gave Anurag hope]”

The caption of the video reads, “Bharti aur Haarsh karenge aaj gharwaalon ke saath dher saari masti. [Bharti and Haarsh are all set to have a lot of fun with the housemates today.] Are you ready to have a blast?”

Bigg Boss 17 is streaming on Jio Cinema.