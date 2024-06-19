Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan's Film Slows Down

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Chandu Champion is inching towards ₹ 30 crore-mark at the box office. On day 5, the biographical sports drama minted ₹ 3.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie, directed by Kabir Khan, has amassed ₹ 29.75 crore, the report added. Chandu Champion is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. He plays the role of Murlikant Petkar, an individual gold medalist at the 1972 Summer Paralympics. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Chandu Champion has been jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

For Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan underwent rigorous fitness training sessions. Ahead of the film's release, director Kabir Khan shared a special note on Instagram, highlighting the dramatic physical transformation of the actor. He wrote, “The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said ‘ I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I'm proud of you Kartik Aaryan.”

Chandu Champion is receiving love from fans and celebs alike. After watching the movie, legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story? Particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir Khan's cap. Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role. Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji's work is mind-blowing. My hats off to the editor.”

Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan.