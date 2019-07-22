Chandrayaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Hail The Historic Launch

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan 2. (Image Courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan 2 on Monday Bollywood celebs hail ISRO scientists for the successful launch A rocket named 'Bahubali' carried Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft

The congratulatory wishes from Bollywood flowed for the team of Indian Space Research Ogranisation (ISRO) on the succesful launch of Chandrayaan 2 on Monday. Appaluding the scientists for their hardwork, superstar Shah Rukh Khan recalled his song Chaand tare..." from his film Yes Boss. "Chaand taare tod laoon. Saari duniya par main chhaoon! To do that requires hours and hours of painstaking work and integrity and belief. Congratulations to the team at ISRO for Chandrayaan 2," he tweeted. The Project Director and the Mission Director of India's second moon mission are women, and filmmaker Karan Johar hailed girl power. "Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! Chandrayaan 2 is the first mission by ISRO which is headed by two women - Muthyva Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... And beyond," he wrote.

Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal.



Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower



Congratulations team @isro! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 22, 2019

Akkineni Nagarjuna considered the feat as a "giant leap for India." Nimrat Kaur said that she got goosebumps on seeing the launch of the space satellite: "Goosebumps all over. Huge congratulations ISRO and every single brilliant team member involved on making us so proud," wrote the Airlift actress.

A giant leap for indiacongratulations on the successful launch of the #Chandrayaan2 god speed and god bless!!! @isropic.twitter.com/zn9ddj9uB4 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 22, 2019

Goosebumps all over .... Huge congratulations @isro and every single brilliant team member involved on making us so proud !! https://t.co/0xrPpK27N5 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 22, 2019

A 43.4-metre tall, 640-tonne rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali', carries the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. It had developed a snag last week. On Monday afternoon, it lifted off successfully from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. After the launch, actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his space drama Mission Mangal, saluted ISRO for spending "countless days ensuring the success of Chandrayaan 2."

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2@isro — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

Singer Adnan Sami called the launch of Chandrayaan 2 a "proud moment." Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote: "That's it! A proud moment."

Actor Sharman Joshi hailed ISRO on accomplishing the "impossible task.""Namumkin ko phir mumkin kiya hai ISRO ne. My heartfelt congratulations to the real superheroes who taught us, the sky is not the limit," he wrote.

Namumkin ko phir mumkin kiya hai @isro ne. My heartfelt congratulations to the real superheroes who taught us, the sky is not the limit! #Chandrayaan2 — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) July 22, 2019

Actress Bipasha Basu tweeted: "Incredible."

