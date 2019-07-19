Pic: The One With Taapsee Pannu's 'Favourite Person' Vidya Balan

Taapsee Pannu with Vidya Balan. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee and Vidya are co-stars in Mission Mangal Taapsee shared a picture from the film's trailer launch event Mission Mangal will release on Independence Day

Taapsee Pannu shared a stunning picture of herself along with her "favourite person" on her Instagram profile on Friday night. Here's a hint - The aforementioned "favourite person" in the photograph is Taapsee's Mission Mangal co-star. In case you still haven't figured out who we are talking about, we are referring to Vidya Balan. The Manmarziyaan actress posted a photograph of herself along with Vidya from the film's trailer launch event, in which both the actresses can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Taapsee's love for the picture is very evident in her caption. She wrote: "One of my favourites! Favourite picture, favourite expression, favourite moment and most importantly favourite person."

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here:

A few minutes after Taapsee posted the photograph on her Instagram profile, Vidya Balan, who wasn't very sure about the reason behind their big smiles, wrote: "We'll never know why we were laughing because we were laughing throughout."

Here's a screenshot of Vidya Balan's comment on Taapsee's post:

Screenshot of Vidya Balan's comment on Taapsee's post.

Taapsee shared another picture from Mission Mangal's trailer launch event, which also featured her other co-stars - Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha. She captioned the post: "Thank you for such a heartening response to our labour of love. We are all short of words to thank you all enough for the overwhelming response. See you in theaters this Independence Day!"

Check out Taapsee's post here:

The trailer of Mission Mangal released on Thursday and it went crazy viral on social media. The film also stars Sharman Joshi and it has been directed by Jagan Shakti. The film documents the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

Mission Mangal will open in theaters on Independence Day and it will clash with Batla House, which features John Abraham in the lead role.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.