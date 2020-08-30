'Chadwick Boseman Changed The Game,' Writes Avengers Co-Star Robert Downey Jr

Throwback of Chadwick Boseman and Robert Downey Jr. (courtesy: robertdowneyjr)

Hollywood was left reeling from the shock of losing actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43. Social media was deluged by tributes from many members of the film fraternity, especially stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Chris Hemsworth, Angela Bassett, Chris Evan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson among others. Robert Downey Jr, who worked with Chadwick Boseman in films like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, shared an emotional post remembering the Black Panther actor. He shared a throwback video on his social media handles, in which the duo could be seen smiling with all their hearts. An emotional Robert Downey Jr wrote: "Mr Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That's heroism... I'll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game," adding the hashtag #ChadwickForever to his post.

Meanwhile, Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a chunk of memories in the form of throwback pictures, featuring Chadwick Boseman. The caption on the post read, "This is hard to process. Chadwick was an incredibly elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. The best way to honor him is to emulate him - show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness."

"Chadwick Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," said the family statement. He began his acting career in 2003 with a TV series titled Third Watch. He was best-known for playing King T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther - the first MCU film headlined by an actor of colour. Besides Marvel films, the actor featured in the 2013 film 42, the 2014 movie Get On Up and 2017's Marshall. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in the Spike Lee-directed war movie Da 5 Bloods.