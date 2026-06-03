Celine Dion "Heartbroken" Over <i>Beauty And The Beast</i> Singer Peabo Bryson's Death

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary singer Peabo Bryson, who has died at the age of 75. The Grammy winning artist was known for his powerful voice and for performing some of Disney's most beloved songs. Among those paying tribute is Celine Dion, who teamed up with Bryson for the hit song Beauty and the Beast.

The singer shared an emotional message after learning about his death, while remembering him as a kind and supportive person. She recalled working with him when she was still new to singing in English and said he helped her feel comfortable and confident during the recording sessions.

On X, Celine Dion wrote, “I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.

“He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed. My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo.”

Peabo Bryson's family announced that the singer had suffered a stroke. According to Variety, the singer died peacefully on June 2, 2026, while surrounded by family members and loved ones. In their statement, the family looked back on his long music career, while sharing that his voice was a part of many important moments in people's lives for more than 50 years. They said his songs brought happiness, comfort and inspiration to fans across different generations.

Bryson's family further asked for privacy as they grieve his loss and spend time together during this difficult period. They described him as a loving husband, father, family member, friend and artist.

The family also thanked everyone for their kind messages. Although they are saddened by his passing, they said it brings them comfort to know that so many people loved and appreciated him.