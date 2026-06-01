Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Legend Behind Disney Classics, Suffers Stroke

Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson, best known for performing some of Disney's most popular songs, suffered a stroke, according to a statement released by his representative on Sunday, May 31. He is currently under medical care. The 75-year-old's family has asked for privacy as they deal with the difficult situation.

“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson — the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs ‘Beauty and the Beast' and ‘A Whole New World' — has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care,” his representative told Variety.

The rep added, “At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.” No additional details about Bryson's condition have been shared publicly. This comes more than seven years after the singer experienced a mild heart attack at his home in Georgia.

Bryson is known for his duets from the Disney films Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and A Whole New World from Aladdin with Regina Belle. He even won Grammy Awards for the duets.

Bryson entered the music world in the 1970s and later switched to solo singing. In a career spanning over five decades, the Greenville, South Carolina-born artist became one of the most recognisable voices in R&B and pop music, earning widespread recognition for his smooth vocals and romantic ballads. Some of his other notable songs include If Ever You're in My Arms Again, By the Time This Night Is Over with Kenny G, and As Long as There's Christmas with Roberta Flack.

Last year, while reflecting on his 50-year career in music, Bryson said he never focused on how much time had passed. “You don't think of it in terms of time when you're in it. You're doing it when it's happening. You just do what your inherent nature tells you to do. I chose this job, this profession,” he told Parle Mag.