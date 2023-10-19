Alia Bhatt Repeating Wedding Look Is 'Powerful Statement,' Writes Dolly Jain Who Draped The Saree

Alia Bhatt re-wore her wedding saree. (courtesy: dolly.jain)

Apart from receiving the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt made headlines for her special OOTD. The actress made a “powerful statement” with her sustainable move. She reused her wedding saree, by Sabyasachi, for the prestigious occasion. Now, Dolly Jain, who helped Alia with the drape, has given a shout-out to the Gangubai Kathiawadi star. She shared a video of Alia posing in her gorgeous outfit. Sharing the video on Instagram, Dolly Jain wrote, “Alia Bhatt, you truly make us all feel proud. Keep shining, girl! Heartiest congratulations on winning the national award. You truly deserve every bit of it. Alia, I just have to say that I am bursting with pride for you today. You have done something truly amazing by repeating your wedding outfit, and it is a powerful statement to the world. You have shown everyone that there's absolutely no harm in reusing and rocking your favourite pieces for different occasions. I am sorry if I am getting a bit emotional here, but your decision is just so beautiful. It is a reminder that each time we wear a certain outfit, it becomes a part of our memories and stories. And that's a special thing.”

Talking about her decision to repeat the wedding saree at the 69th National Awards, Alia Bhatt said, “A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes....that outfit is already right there. What's special once can be special again. And again.”

Alia Bhatt received the prestigious award for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress shared her Best Actress prize with Kriti Sanon, who was recognised for her work in Mimi. In addition, Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. Alia attended the event along with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing a series of pictures, Alia wrote, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Jigra. The movie is being directed by Vasan Bala.