Cate Blanchett On Evolution Of Women's Roles In Hollywood: "Shelf Life Of Actresses Was About Five Years"

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been a stalwart in the film industry for over three decades, with a career spanning over 100 on-screen credits.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Blanchett shared her insights on the evolution of Hollywood, particularly with regards to the opportunities available to women.

Blanchett recalled the early days of her career, saying, "The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years."

This stark reality highlights the significant challenges women faced in the industry, where their careers were often limited by their age.

However, Blanchett noted that the landscape has changed significantly, with more women taking on key roles behind the camera.

"I think that female producers have more agency," she said, adding, "There's more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences," as quoted by deadline.

Meanwhile, speaking about Blanchett's career, from her Oscar-nominated breakout performance as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998's Elizabeth to her recent producing credits, including Carol (2015), Mrs. America (2020), and Tar (2022), Blanchett has donned many hats.

Currently, Blanchett is working on multiple projects, including starring in and producing the upcoming alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and Zoe Kravitz.

