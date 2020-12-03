Catching Up With Parents-To-Be Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy

Rohit Reddy with Anita Hassanandani. (courtesy anitahassanandani)

Highlights Anita can be seen dresses in a blue outfit by Salt and Spring

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013

They announced their pregnancy in October

Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani, who has been sharing posts from her maternity diaries, added another one to her Instagram profile on Thursday afternoon. The TV star posted a mushy picture with her husband Rohit Reddy. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts and it's easy to guess why (they are expecting their first child together). Anita can be seen dressed in blue separates by Salt and Spring, while Rohit complements her in a white tee and three fourths. She captioned the post: "Pati patni aur woh." Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. The couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9, which aired in 2019.

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's post here:

The couple shared the big news of their pregnancy on social media in October. "Getting ready for Reddy," Anita wrote in an Instagram video, while Rohit Reddy captioned his post, "No visual effects here! That bump is real."

Anita Hassanandani is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, to name a few. She has also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Anita was last seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 4. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna.

Other than TV shows, the actress has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil and Hero, to name a few.