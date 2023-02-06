Grammys Fashion: Cardi B Showed Up In This Indian Designer's Dress

Gaurav Gupta shared this picture. (courtesy: gauravguptaofficial)

The Grammy Awards 2023 was all things glamorous. Celebrities kept their best fashion foot forward when they walked the red carpet on Sunday night. Oh boy. They nailed it and how. Oh, and, the outfit that stole our attention was worn by none other than Cardi B. The singer is known for her out-the-box fashion outing and she didn't disappoint us this time. Cardi B picked an electrifying blue gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The perfectly sculptured cut-out dress ticked all the boxes. The snug satin bodice added more drama to the outing. Don't miss the hooded sequin finish. The singer allowed the ravishing dress to do all the talking and went with a pair of diamond earrings and rings. Her hair was secured in a clean and neat low-rise bun.

Designer Gaurav Gupta, at the time of sharing the pictures, wrote, “Cardi B in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at #Grammys 2023”. Replying to the post, Mandira Bedi dropped a fire and red heart emojis.

Cardi B also shared pictures from her red carpet-appearance on Instagram. For the caption, she wrote, “True Blue, baby I love you.”

This isn't the first time when Cardi B picked a Gaurav Gupta Couture. Earlier, for her music video - the remix of the hit song No Love, Cardi B wore a stunning beige gown with sculptured detailing. She looked like a fairy princess. At the time of sharing the happy news, Gaurav Gupta wrote, “Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta Couture for the latest music video—remix of the hit song No Love. “The whole form is like loops of infinity, amorphous and translucent with very dramatic sculpted shoulders and trails. I think it's a really beautiful collaboration, our conceptual signature style that's been worn by Cardi B who is one of the most iconic artists of our time.””

Meanwhile, at the Grammy Awards 2023, Beyonce broke the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, scoring her 32nd prize ever and fourth of the night to resounding applause. She won the award for her smash Renaissance under the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.