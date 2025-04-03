Cardi B Accuses Estranged Husband Offset Of Stalking And Harassment: "This Guy Is Mad"

Rapper Cardi B has alleged that her estranged husband, Offset, has been stalking and harassing her amid their divorce.

During a recent live conversation on X Spaces, as reported by People, Cardi B claimed that Offset was upset after she sent his girlfriend text messages exposing his alleged behaviour.

"This guy is mad because I texted his girlfriend, showing him begging me - saying he was going to take his own life and even mine," she said.

She further accused Offset of harassing the man she has been rumoured to be dating. "He sent text messages to someone I was dealing with, including videos of us having sex. That's the kind of stuff I've been dealing with for the past two months," Cardi B alleged.

According to the rapper, Offset also becomes aggressive whenever she travels. "Every time I go out of town, he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to tear down my self-esteem, and I'm so tired of it," she said, adding that he has also been sending her explicit voicemails.

She concluded her statement by stating that Offset has been harassing not only her but also her friends.

In addition, Cardi B accused Offset of neglecting their children during the 2024 holiday season. "You just called your daughter for the first time this year - yesterday," she claimed. She added, "You love your kids so much, but you didn't buy them anything for Christmas. Yet, you went to New York to buy gifts for your other kids."

Cardi B and Offset, who married in 2017, share three children: daughter Kulture, son Wave and a baby girl born in September 2024.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024, having previously filed in September 2020 before reconciling.