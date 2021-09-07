Cardi B And Offset Welcome Second Child, A Son; Post Pics From Hospital Room

Cardi B is a mom of two now (courtesy iamcardib)

Highlights Cardi B welcomed a baby son on September 4

She made the announcement in an Instagram post

Cardi B and Offset are also parents to a daughter

Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed a baby boy on September 4, the WAP singer revealed in an Instagram post. Cardi B made the baby announcement on Monday, a few days after she welcomed the newest member into the family. Cardi B and Offset, who got married in 2017, are also parents to a daughter - Kulture Kiari Cephus is three years old. For her baby announcement post, Cardi B shared an adorable photo from her hospital room - the newborn can be seen cradled in Cardi B's arms, who is wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket, while Offset admires the baby boy. Cardi B's post was showered with congratulatory messages from her friends and fans.

Speaking to People, Cardi B and Offset said in a statement: "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Here, take a look at Cardi B's post from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Offset shared another heart-warming photo from the maternity ward, in which he can be seen holding the baby while Cardi B admiringly looks at the father-son duo. "Chapter 5," wrote Offset. The 29-year-old rapper also has sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, and daughter Kalea, 6, from his previous relationships.

Cardi B made the pregnancy announcement earlier in June at the BET Awards, walking out on stage in a black ensemble which revealed her baby bump. Meanwhile on Instagram, she shared this stunning shot of her pregnant self:

Cardi B later filled up her Instagram feed with glimpses of her maternity diaries:

Cardi B, 28, is best known for chartbusting tracks such as I Like It, Bodak Yellow, Please Me, WAP, UP, Wild Side, Money and Rodeo, among others. Cardi B won the Best Rap Album Grammy in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy.