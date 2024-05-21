Cannes 2024: What Aditi Rao Hydari Posted Before Checking Into The French Riviera

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is all set to walk the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! May the force be with us. We are worth it." Aditi Rao Hydari will be representing the cosmetic brand L'Oreal India. Aditi can be seen dressed in a white jacket that she paired with black trousers. Aditi Rao Hydari made her red carpet debut in 2022. Last year too, she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's post here:

Aditi Rao Hydari made her big Cannes debut with a standout white saree by Sabyasachi in 2022. She wrote: "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite." Here's a reminder for those who require one:

Aditi Rao Hydari's first look at Cannes last year - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue outfit by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot. "Nice to meet you again Cannes," she captioned the post.

Aditi Rao Hydari recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which released on Netflix earlier this month.

Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She was also a part of Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.