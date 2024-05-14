Aditi Rao Hydari On That Viral Walk In Heeramandi Song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao: 'Sanjay Sir Was Very Involved...'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: itsanshika_)

A week since Heeramandi dropped on streaming giant Netflix and yet fans cannot get over Aditi Rao Hydari's walk in the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. For the unversed, a clip from the Heeramandi song where Bibbojaan (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) is performing for Nawab Wali, played by Fardeen Khan, has gone viral and how. In the viral-worthy clip, Aditi can be seen captivating audiences with her gaja gamini walk. Now, the actress, in an interview said that she was not anticipating this reaction to the walk and also thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for helping her ace the move.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Aditi reflected on the viral moment, and said Sanjay was very involved in it along with choreographer Kruti Mahesh. “I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn't expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).' He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song,” she said.

She continued, “Kruti Mahesh was there choreographing but he was completely involved in every detail of the choreography and he was very particular about this walk and how it should happen, how will the dupatta fall, how will the waist move, exactly when will the ‘chan' sound will be heard…it was quite incredible”.

Heeramandi: The Diamong Bazaar also stars Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah and Adhyayan Suman among others. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show is currently streaming on Netflix.