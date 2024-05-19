Aditi Rao Hydari's Look Tests For Heeramandi's Bibbojaan. Pics Inside

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari, who features as courtesan Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi, shared photos from her look test for the show. Sharing the pics of her as bibbojaan, the actress wrote, "Hum sone ke pinjron mein phadphadaate hain aur khwaab aazadi ke dekhte hain From the look test day! Wearing bibbojaan, Posing bibbojaan, Becoming bibbojaan, Feeling bibbojaan. Living bibbojaan. Thank you eternally sanjay sir." Take a look at the post shared by Aditi Rao Hydrari:

A few weeks back, the actress reflected upon her viral walk in the Heeramandi song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about how the show's director Sanjay Leela bhansali was thoroughly involved in the choreography of the song, particularly the viral walk. “I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn't expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).' He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song,” she said.

She continued, “Kruti Mahesh was there choreographing but he was completely involved in every detail of the choreography and he was very particular about this walk and how it should happen, how will the dupatta fall, how will the waist move, exactly when will the ‘chan' sound will be heard…it was quite incredible”.

Heeramandi: The Diamong Bazaar also stars Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah and Adhyayan Suman among others. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show is currently streaming on Netflix.