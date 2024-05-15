Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Shares Pics From The French Riviera

Urvashi Rautela shared this image. (courtesy: urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela checked into the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival (going by her Instagram post). The actress shared a picture and a video of herself on Wednesday and she simply added the Cannes Film Festival geo-tag. The aforementioned post happens to be from a look she sported off the red carpet. Urvashi Rautela, who has previously attended the Cannes Film Festival in mostly ruffled outfits, stuck to her staple style. More ruffles in pink was her pick off the red carpet. The gown was designed by Khaled and Marwan. Urvashi captioned the post, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate fav Meryl Streep."

Urvashi Rautela name-checked Meryl Streep twice in her posts. Meryl Streep received an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival and she will be delivering a masterclass soon.

Coming back to Urvashi Rautela's post, take a look:

Last year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet multiple times at the film fest. She first walked the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny. She accessorised the look with striking blue lips, inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

At the film fest last year, one of her looks at the film festival was all but eclipsed by her alligator necklace, which became the centre of many memes, replying to which she wrote in her Instagram story, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos. She also starred in the web-series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.