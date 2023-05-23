Cannes 2023: One Word For Urvashi Rautela's Feathered Look - Why?

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Urvashi Rautela has been the most visible Indian celebrity at Cannes this year, walking the red carpet four times so far; and there's really no polite way to say it - each time has been progressively worse, fashion-wise. Last night, at the screening of the film Club Zero, Urvashi showed up in what was less an outfit and more a costume. Her look consisted of a form-fitting green gown seemingly made of feathers with trailing sleeve attachments that she tossed up on the red carpet. A matching green feathered cap finished the outfit and not in a good way.

The descending fashion trajectory of Urvashi Rautela's second year at Cannes is evident in a glance at her previous red carpet looks. Look number one was a hot pink ruffled Sima Couture gown with a Cartier necklace in the shape of two crocodiles.

The second look was another ruffled Sima Couture gown, orange this time.an embellished bodice took the dress to the edge of tacky.

There was nothing good to be said about Urvashi Rautela's third red carpet outfit - a Saiid Kobesy gown and blue lips a la Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes some years ago (didn't work for her either).

Now, the green feathers and cap - perhaps this is rock bottom.

Urvashi Rautela is one of several Indian celebrities at Cannes this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, attending the film festival for the 21st time, walked the red carpet last week. So did first-timers Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta. Vijay Varma was at Cannes as well and Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy and Vignesh Shivan are there right now. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected as well.