Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Once Again Lets Her Necklace Do All The Talking

Urvashi Rautela pictured at Cannes. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Urvashi Rautela made a third appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and she stole the limelight with her custom-made necklace. On Sunday, the actor attended the premiere of Emilia Perez along with Selena Gomez. She name-checked Selena in her post. For the night, she wore a royal blue voluminous gown from the shelves of Sylvia (Polish designer). She completed her look with a custom-made necklace (appears to be a reptile necklace). The jewellery is from the brand lamar quise jewellery. Urvashi tied her hair in a messy bun. Take a look at her custom-made necklace here:

Urvashi has actively been sharing pictures from the event. Sharing her OOTN, Urvashi wrote, "77th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of #EmiliaPerez along with #SelenaGomez Custom gown: Polish designer @sylwiaromaniuk_couture & custom necklace @lamarquisejewellery @pavitgujraldesigns. Take a look:

Urvashi shared some close-up snapshots of her necklace. Take a look:

Earlier, Urvashi walked the red carpet for the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Urvashi wore a custom gown designed by Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi. She shared some photos from her red carpet appearance and she wrote, "7th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis." Take a look:

Urvashi also appeared in a purple-ruffled gown. Urvashi Rautela name-checked Meryl Streep twice in her posts. Meryl Streep received an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi captioned the post, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate fav Meryl Streep." Take a look:

At the film fest last year, Urvashi's alligator necklace invited a meme fest. Replying to which she wrote in her Instagram story, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

Urvashi is known for films like as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few.