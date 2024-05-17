Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Matched Her Outfit To The Red Carpet

Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Urvashi Rautela is living her best life in Cannes. Urvashi checked into the French Riviera earlier this week and she has actively been sharing pictures from it. On Thursday, Urvashi walked the red carpet for the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also among the stars who walked the red carpet. Urvashi matched the red carpet in a custom gown designed by Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi. She shared some photos from her red carpet appearance and she wrote, "7th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis."

See Urvashi Rautela's red carpet look here:

Photo Credit: Getty

Urvashi Rautela shared these images from her time at the Cannes Film Festival.

Urvashi Rautela shared a video from her day out in the French Riviera.

Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela name-checked Meryl Streep twice in her posts. Meryl Streep received an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi captioned the post, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate fav Meryl Streep."

At the film fest last year, one of her looks at the film festival was all but eclipsed by her alligator necklace, which became the centre of many memes, replying to which she wrote in her Instagram story, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos. She also starred in the web-series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.