Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's OOTD For A Dinner Party Was This

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone at the event. (courtesy: sandhyashekhar)

Deepika Padukone is serving back-to-back stunning looks with every appearance that she is making during her Cannes visit. The actress who is a member pf the jury at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, attended Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner party last night and she was dressed to impress. She wore a trench dress, which she paired with boots and had a soft glam makeup on. She accessorized her look with a maroon bag. Deepika Padukone, who is the House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton, wore the brand's outfit for the occasion. The pictures were first shared by the actress' makeup artist Sandhya Shekar on her Instagram stories and later curated by fan pages of Deepika.

About Deepika Padukone's off-red carpet Cannes looks, the actress has been swearing by Louis Vuitton all the way (no surprises there, given she is the brand's ambassador). She checked into the French Riviera, dressed in a denim-on-denim look. An LV bag on the side and some glasses. Documenting the moments, the actress shared a video on Instagram, which she signed off with the words: "From Cannes, With love."

Deepika Padukone, has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years. For years, she had been representing make-up giant L'Oreal at the film festival. Deepika has made it to best-dressed lists the last three times she's been at Cannes and has worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli and Ashi Studio.

These are her red carpet looks so far from this year. She wore a Sabyasachi saree first, followed by a peplum LV gown.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. Thee film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan with SRK in the line-up and she will also feature with Prabhas in a film.