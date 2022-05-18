Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Adds A Dash of Pink To The French Riviera. See OOTD Pics

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's OOTD. (courtesy: aasthasharma)

While we still have to wait for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's grand red carpet appearance, the actress' stylist Aastha Sharma quenched our curiosity to some level by sharing pictures of her daytime OOTD. For her day out in the French Riviera, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a fuchsia outfit. She wore a pantsuit by Valentino and paired it with matching footwear, also by the luxury brand. She wore her hair down and kept her makeup minimal, with nude lips and blushed cheeks. In other words, perfection. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stylist Aastha Sharma shared the pictures and added a Mean Girls reference to the post. To quote Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried),"On Wednesdays we wear pink." Aastha Sharma captioned the post: "Let's get this started...Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Festival De Cannes in head to toe in Valentino."

Check out the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's OOTD here:

Here's another post:

Because there is no such thing as too many stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

During the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria posed together for a shoot. On her Instagram story, Eva shared a video of herself posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip. Several fan pages shared the post:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a L'Oreal ambassador, has been a regular at the film festival. We can't wait to see her create magic on the red carpet. The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.