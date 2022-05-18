Cannes 2022: OGs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Eva Longoria Strike A Pose

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya with Eva Longoria. (courtesy: raiuniiverse)

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in the French Riviera and guess who she bumped into? Actor and fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria. On her Instagram story, Eva shared a video of herself posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip. A couple of pictures and videos of the actresses posing together in Cannes have been doing the rounds on the Internet. They have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the stars. For the day, Eva Longoria picked a green corset of sorts, which she paired wit matching pants. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, picked a fuchsia pantsuit by Valentino. She looked gorgeous as ever.

Check out some of the posts here:

The former beauty queen checked into the French Riviera along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. They received a warm welcome in Cannes. Here's a picture of Aaradhya posing with her mom. For the airport look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a quirky jacket by Falguni And Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the film fest.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The actress was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.