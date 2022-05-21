Aditi Rao Hydari Is A Stylish Diva In Recent Pics From Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes diaries. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

New Delhi:Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Cannes 2022 red carpet debut on Friday, took over the streets of the French Riviera for a glamorous photoshoot. The actress has shared several glimpses from her recent shoot, and we are just in awe of her. In the post, the actress looks beautiful in a black mini dress and statement jewellery. The actress sported red lipstick and neutral shade makeup. In the first post, she left her hair open, while in the other two posts, she styled her hair into a bun. Sharing the post, she dropped a black heart in the captions.

Here have a look:

A few hours ago, she shared several posts looking stunning in a striped shirt paired with navy blue pants and a chunky brown belt. The actress channelled her inner boss lady and struck poses in a formal outfit designed by Maison Natan. She kept her makeup on point with a dewy base, brown eyeshadow and red lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The Cannes light just hits different". Check out below:

For her debut appearance on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Aditi Rao Hydari opted for embroidered ivory organza sari, and paired the look with an emerald and diamond choker- all designed by Sabyasachi. The actress kept her makeup game on point with neutral shade makeup and bright red lipstick, and a black bindi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Next, she will be seen in Gandhi Talks. She also has an Amazon Prime web series Jubilee.