Cannes 2022: Pooja Hedge Glams Up The French Riviera With Her Recent Pics

A picture from Pooja Hegde's Cannes diaries. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

New Delhi:Pooja Hegde, who made her debut on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, has shared some breathtaking pictures from her third day in the French Riviera. In the images shared on her Instagram handle, the actress looks stunning in a beige coloured co-ord set with golden detailing. She accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings and wore her wavy hair down. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as "Life on the go... #Cannes2022 #gypsielife". The actress checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. Check out her recent post below:

Ever since Pooja Hegde arrived in French Riviera, the actress has been sharing glimpses from her Cannes diaries. On Friday, the actress stepped to attend the Marche Du Film opening party hosted by Variety in a stunning yellow mini dress with a plunging neckline paired the dress with a matching zebra print blazer. The outfit was from the shelves of designer Roberto Cavalli. Sharing some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Sunsets in Cannes #letsgetthispartystarted"

On her first day in the French Riviera, Pooja Hegde stepped out in a white floral print dress with a matching cape designed by Honayda. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Just a day in Cannes," followed by a white heart and smiling emoticon.

As per Pooja Hegde's Instagram reel shared hours ago, the actress has returned to India after making her big debut on the red carpet in an off-white off-shoulder gown. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Beast with Vijay. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.