Cannes 2019: Red Carpet Done, Deepika Padukone Went To Sleep While Kangana Ranaut Was At A Work Party

Highlights "Before mom yells at me for not getting enough rest," Deepika wrote Kangana was spotted at a Grey Goose party, the brand she represents Priyanka remained busy with her outfit changes

Hello, Cannes people. Were you expecting to hang out with Deepika Padukone at red carpet after-parties on Thursday evening in the French Riviera? After that statement-making performance on the Cannes red carpet, the 33-year-old star headed straight to Hotel Martinez and no matter how pretty the view must have been, she retired to bed. She told us so. On her Instagram, Deepika shared a time-lapse video of her Cannes moments from her first day in the French town, revealing in the caption that going to bed early seemed like the best option before a customary "yelling" from her mother Ujjala Padukone: "Before mom yells at me for not getting enough rest... Zzz... Zzz... Zzz..." she captioned her post.

It was indeed a very hectic day for Deepika, who checked into the French Riviera merely hours before her red carpet appearance. In another video, showing glimpses of her journey from the airport to the hotel, she said: "Don't have much time." She headed straight for make-up and hair and came out looking like this hours later. Deepika wore a cream gown by Peter Dundas, finished with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the French Riviera also welcomed actress Kangana Ranaut, who remained busy with work commitments and who doesn't mind working if it actually means attending parties?Kangana attended a party hosted by Grey Goose (the liquor brand she represents) when Deepika went to bed. Kangana Ranaut's party look was one more addition to her bold sartorial choices for Cannes. Kangana turned heads in an embellished jacket with a plunging neckline, worn over a corset and with matching black pants. Kangana's party look was courtesy Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu, who also designed one of her red carpet looks last year.

Kangana Ranaut is also revolutionising the saree trend, styling it with an embellished corset and a pair of satin gloves. Is this Kangana Ranaut from the retro era? Nope, she's very much blending the contemporary with the Nineties. Her kanjeevaram saree is by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Priyanka Chopra also made her Cannes debut on Thursday in a shimmering black dress by Roberto Cavalli. She also sported an all-white look between her chilling-in-a bathrobe mood and slaying-the-red-carpet mode.

Today is a new day at Cannes and we are looking forward to more sartorial surprises from all of our favourite stars currently in the French Riviera.

