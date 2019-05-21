Cannes 2019: Forget The Gold Standard, Sonam Kapoor Is Sterling Silver At Chopard Party

Just when we thought Sonam Kapoor wrapped her second day in Cannes with a deep purple ensemble, she pulled all the stops for her final look of the day - a gorgeous silver outfit by one of her all-time favourite designer labels Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. We missed the 33-year-old actress on the red carpet yesterday but she made up for it at a Chopard party, looking like a modern-day queen. Sonam Kapoor's sartorial choices for Cannes have always kept the fashion police pre-occupied and she just added one more to her look-book and scored full marks. Sonam Kapoor's fashion statement for the night was best described by her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor: "When India does couture. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla painting Sonam in silver."

Sonam Kapoor's OTT look began with an intricately designed corset running into a dress, forming soft pleats as it touched the floor. The matching cape was styled like a dupatta while it also formed one of her sleeves - exaggerated and puffed. The only piece of accessory on Sonam Kapoor last night was a choker, literally cut from the same cloth as her dress. Her blushed cheeks matched the colour of her lips.

Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor warmed up with two different looks. First, she picked summery-red from her Cannes-special colour palette and later in the evening swapped it for deep purple. Sonam's Valentino outfit with layered ruffles was pretty but prettier was her hairdo with flowers and petals.

Sonam Kapoor's Elie Saab outfit - a strappy corset dress styled with a huge bow - made her father Anil Kapoor say: "Phenomenal." It's "every day phenomenal" for her after all.

Sonam Kapoor is in Cannes as an ambassador for L'Oreal, also represented by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, currently wowing the French Riviera, and Deepika Padukone, who is back to the bay after Cannes duties.

