Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Opens Up About 'Dealing With Sexual Advances' Huma Qureshi talked about the situation of women in India at the Cannes Film Festival

Huma Qureshi at Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights Huma says making 'sexual advances' is not limited to the film industry "I think it has a lot to do with power," says Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival



Huma Qureshi added that often women who are harassed do not speak up for the fear of being judged by the society. She told IANS: "In India and elsewhere in the world, the moment a woman speaks out against harassment, people sort of start making all sorts of character judgments about her, about her morality, about what she was wearing and all such things and I think that is not fair."



"If a woman is saying something out loud, she is asking for help and you have no business to character assassinating her. You have to reach out to her and help her and protect her and I think we need to protect our women and we need to protect our children," she added.

Huma Qureshi is known for her roles in films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Dedh Ishqiya among others. Huma Queshi previously attended the Cannes Film Festival when Gangs Of Wasseypur at the French Riviera.



"It was literally like a dream come true... I remember the screening over here and it was a very special occasion. We got a standing ovation and after we had people talking to us about how the film touched them or how they were able to connect with the film. And that for me was very heartening as it taught me that films which talk about your own culture, but with a global perspective will always find resonance across the world," she recalled.



Huma Qureshi is attending the Cannes Film festival as the brand ambassador of Grey Goose.



(With inputs from IANS)



