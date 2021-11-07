Cancer Survivor Manisha Koirala Writes About 'Arduous Journey Of Treatment' In Awareness Post

Manisha Koirala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: m_koirala)

On National Cancer Awareness Day, actress Manisha Koirala wrote about "arduous" journey of treatment and "hope" in an inspiring post. The actress, who battled cancer a few years ago, shared some throwback pictures of herself from when she was undergoing treatment for cancer and wrote: "On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. 'I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.' I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it."

"We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let's be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone's health and wellbeing," she added.

Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, recovered from the disease a few years back. She launched her autobiography - Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life - on January 8, 2018 in Mumbai. She opened up about her ordeal with cancer and emerging as a survivor in her book.

In 2019, the actress posted a picture of herself from the time when she was undergoing treatment for cancer and wrote about "second chances." Her tweet read: "Forever grateful for second chance to life. Good morning, friends. This is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy and a healthy one."

Forever greatful for second chance to life gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

Manisha Koirala made her debut in Bollywood with the 1991 film Saudagar. She has featured in films such as 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Mann, to name a few.