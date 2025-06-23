Canadian University To Offer Course On Diljit Dosanjh

A university in Canada has announced a course dedicated to Punjabi singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh. The course, which will explore the musician's global impact on pop culture, will be launched at the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in late 2026.

The announcement came hours before Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 landed in controversy over the casting of Pakistani star Hania Aamir in the Punjabi film on which he also serves as one of the producers. The movie is set to be released globally, except India, on June 27.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared the news on his Instagram Story on Sunday night.

According to a report in Billboard Canada, the course -- offered through The Creative School at TMU -- "will be the first of its kind in Canada to focus on a Punjabi artist".

The course will look at the cultural, musical and diasporic relevance of Diljit Dosanjh's work and his growing impact on the global stage.

Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity and global music entrepreneurship, said Dr Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University.

"His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage. By examining his impact, students will explore how regional sounds shape global pop culture, mobilise diasporic communities and contribute to sustainable creative economies rooted in authenticity," Dr Charlie Wall-Andrews said in the statement.

The announcement was made at the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto, Canada.

CEO of Ripple Effects Sonali Singh, who manages Diljit Dosanjh, said it is a "true honour" to help shape a course around an artist like the Punjabi artiste.

"His journey represents far more than commercial success. It stands for cultural pride, creative freedom and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities. Seeing his impact formally recognised in an academic space is not only powerful; it's long overdue. Diljit is shifting the entire music industry, one milestone at a time," added Sonali Singh.

Mo Ghoneim, President of Billboard UK and Billboard Canada, praised Diljit Dosanjh as the perfect fit for this programme, not just "because of his star power, but because of how his work connects cultures, generations and borders".

"He represents the very heart of this global movement, and we're excited to see his story enter the classroom," Mo Ghoneim further said.

In the last few years, Diljit Dosanjh has garnered a lot of fame and acclaim. In 2024, the singer-actor gave a stellar performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila as the titular Punjabi artiste. The same year, he sold out the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" on the North American leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Come 2025, Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artiste to head to Coachella and then wowed the international press with his regal debut at the Met Gala 2025.

