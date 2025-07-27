Study In Canada: Top Universities, Courses And Application Process

Study In Canada: Canada continues to be a top destination for Indian students due to its multicultural environment and world-class education system, home to prestigious institutions like McGill University and the University of Toronto.

To study in Canada, students must secure admission to a Designated Learning Institution (DLI).

Top Universities And Their Courses In Canada

University of Toronto

The University of Toronto is ranked as the second-best university in Canada but holds the top position across all major subject areas among Canadian institutions, according to the QS University Rankings 2026. It offers a total of 151 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The five broader subjects and University of Toronto's ranking globally is as follows:

Arts and Humanities - 14

Engineering and Technology - 17

Life Sciences and Medicine - 13

Natural Sciences - 20

Social Sciences and Management - 14

University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia is ranked third best in Canada with global ranking of 40. This university provides 255 bachelor's courses and 236 master's courses.

Arts and Humanities - 19

Engineering and Technology -31

Life Sciences and Medicine - 25

Natural Sciences - 22

Social Sciences and Management - 20

McGill University

McGill University is the best university in Canada and ranked 27th globally as per the QS World Rankings 2026. This university provides a total of 498 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Here are the subject-wise rankings for McGill University:

Arts and Humanities - 36

Engineering and Technology - 45

Life Sciences and Medicine -27

Natural Sciences - 48

Social Sciences and Management - 39

Application Eligibility Requirements

Before applying for a study permit, students must get registered with a Designated Learning Institution (DLI)- which could be a school, university or college, from where students will have to first receive an offer of admission.

Students will also be required to submit a proof of having enough funds to handle expenses such as tuition-fees, living expenses, return-transportation.

Students will also need to prove to an officer that they will leave Canada once their study permit expires. They may also be required to go under Medical examination.

Students who wish to remain in Canada after graduation can apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which is granted based on several factors including the length and type of study program.