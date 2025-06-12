Diljit Dosanjh On His Car Ride With Shakira At The Met Gala 2025: "She Invited Me On Her Tour, And Then..."

Met Gala this year saw a starry presence with the biggest names gracing the event. While Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Alia Bhatt made an impressive debut to remember, several other BTS moments struck a chord with the internet.

One of them was Diljit, who was travelling in a luxurious car with singer and songwriter Shakira and singer, actress, dancer, and songwriter Nicole Scherzinger. His team shared a video of them chilling together, and the text in the video read - "If global domination had a face - Diljit X Shakira."

Now latest updates have surfaced which suggest that the Billboard Summit was launched in Canada. At the event, Diljit Dosanjh sat down for a special interview with Panos A Panay, President of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind Grammy Awards at NXNE in Toronto's TIFF Lightbox, on Wednesday (June 11).

A snippet of Panos asking Diljit about his viral video with Shakira at his maiden MET Gala appearance earlier this year is doing the rounds on social media, which is sure to spark a lot of interest among fans.

What's Happening

Panos believes Diljit is a crucial name when it comes to representing music on a global stage, and has a diverse career in it across languages.

Referring to Diljit hanging out with Ed Sheeran and then "carpooling" with Shakira, clearly referring to the viral Met Gala moment, Panos asked him, "You have collaborated with Sia. I was watching your video with Ed Sheeran. Rumour has it, you have carpooled with Shakira. How do you see these collaborations from an artistic point of view?"

"Hips don't lie, sir," Diljit said, in a hilarious reference to Shakira's record-breaking song Hips Don't Lie. "But it was Shakira who invited me on her tour. She said, 'We should do an Indian version of Hips Don't Lie. It's going to be tricky but I'm in," he added.

About Diljit And Shakira's Viral Moments From Met Gala 2025

Days after the gala event, Diljit shared a BTS clip revealing what went behind his grand dress-up. The singer walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet dressed in a regal white ensemble in an apparent homage to the Maharaja of Patiala. The garment was designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

One of the highlights of the video is Diljit revealing they got late as one of the zippers on Shakira's dress broke.

"They are not taking us to the main area, all the action is happening at the backstage itself. Takes us to the stage. I guess the zipper of Shakira's dress broke, that's why we are late. I knew we would be late because of Shakira," he says in the video.

At one point, Diljit is seen entering a room where other celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson are getting their photoshoots done.

Nicole even compliments Diljit on his look.

Diljit Dosanjh's team shared a photo that instantly set the internet abuzz. The singer-actor also posed alongside global music icons Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour, MET Gala's lead chairperson.

Why Diljit Dosanjh Is The Perfect Choice For The Billboard Summit In Canada

Diljit Dosanjh has been a growing phenomenon with his Dil-Luminati Tour last year. His stadium concerts at Vancouver's BC Place and Toronto's Rogers Centre were billed as "the biggest Punjabi music events held outside India".

He had also graced the cover of a special edition of Billboard Canada, as well as Global No. 1's digital cover of Billboard in 2024.

He was also the first Punjabi artist to perform at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, marking a major milestone for representing Punjabi music on a global stage.

About The Billboard Summit In Toronto

It is indeed a special moment with the Billboard Summit coming to Toronto for the first time. Its launch at NXNE marks Billboard's 30th anniversary. The event hosted a slew of artist-led conversations and workshops, where music was put as the source from which every discussion stems at the event.



Panos A Panay told Billboard Canada, "It's a special opportunity because music is universal. For the first 50, 60, and even 70 years of the modern music industry, it's been primarily dominated by an Anglo-American lens. I think we're at a juncture now where more and more music from artists who don't speak English is not just breaking through in regional markets, but also on a global stage. The fact that we can use a multicultural city like Toronto as a platform to send that message - that's what makes it so meaningful."

In A Nutshell

