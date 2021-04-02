Can You Handle Nora Fatehi In These Pics? Disclaimer - She Doesn't Think So

Nora Fatehi shared this image. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Highlights "Wet hair, bronzed skin," Nora wrote

She can be seen wearing a silver mini-dress with long fringes

Nora will next be seen in a cameo in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Stop and think twice before you swipe through Nora Fatehi's pictures, you might not be able to handle them. We are not saying it. The actress herself issued this disclaimer that came along with a series of sultry photos. Nora wrote, "Wet hair, bronzed skin...See, I don't think that you can take it." The 29-year-old wore a silver mini-dress with long fringes. The dress was paired with sparkly heels. The glamorous photoshoot was done across a bronze-themed background. Fans gave her ravishing appearance a stamp of approval by posting fire emoticons.

Nora is making her love for the bronze hue public. Last time, she picked a shiny floor-length gown. The actress wrote a dramatic caption for the post and it goes like this, "Watching her sun-kissed made him envy the sun."

Last month, Nora became the first African-Arab female artiste on YouTube to clock 1 billion views. This was for her song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. As a part of the celebration, a special dance performance was organised. In one of the pics shared by Nora, we can see the actress performing the hook step with a group of children. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Nora wrote, "I couldn't do it without your unconditional love and support! I'm forever forever grateful and greatly humbled. More to come."

Nora's next project is Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. She will make a cameo in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 which is slated to release on Eid 2021, May 14. Divya Khosla is the female lead.