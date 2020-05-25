Eid 2020: Nora Fatehi, Who Is Not Celebrating With Friends And Family, Is 'Grateful' To Be Alive

Nora Fatehi shared this image. (courtesy norafatehi )

Nora Fatehi's Eid wish for her fans was full of positivity. The Street Dancer 3D actress shared a picture of herself on Monday and wrote that she is "not celebrating with" her "friends and family." She also added, that she is "very very grateful for being alive and healthy." Nora Fatehi shared a picture of herself dressed in a traditional attire and wrote, "Eid mubarak to everyone today. Thank you so much for the wishes! It's a crazy time right now and although I am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy." Referring to the coronavirus outbreak, Nora further added, "I pray that we all get out of this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone." Take a look:

Nora Fatehi, 28, keeps sharing her TikTok videos on her Instagram profile. Recently, she confronted corona and realised that "she's got too much attitude and no answers." Take a look:

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans where she shared screen space with Abhinav Shukla, Himarsha Venkatsamy, Achint Kaur and Subrat Dutta. Nora had featured in films such as My Birthday Song and Bharat. She is famous for her dance performance in the song O Saki Saki in Batla House. Nora was last seen in the 2020 musical drama Street Dancer 3D where she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. She will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.