Nora Fatehi Learnt To Dance With Fire In Just 2 Days For O Saki Saki: 'Had Fear Written Over My Face'

Nora Fatehi in a still from Instagram video (courtesy norafatehi)

Highlights 'O Saki Saki' is a recreation of hit song from 2004 film 'Musafir' Nora Fatehi featured in the dance number in 'Batla House' 'O Saki Saki' has been choreographed by Aadil Khan

Actress dancer Nora Fatehi is so fond of the Batla House song O Saki Saki, that she can't seem to stop talking about it - we completely understand because we're fans of her stunning moves. Nora Instagrammed a behind-the-scenes video from just a day before the song was shot and attached a lengthy note to it, writing about her stressful prep for the fire dance. "This was literally a day before the shoot of O Saki Saki... I had only about two days to learn how to do fire dancing... as you can see in this video, I had fear written all over my face as I was doing this for the first time."

Nora Fatehi said it wasn't cakewalk for her but in the end, determination and hard-work paid off: "My heart was racing and I was sweating like a pig. But in very less time I managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because I kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop... I have learnt a new skill now and I'm really proud of myself," read a part of her post.

Watch Nora Fatehi's video here:

For Nora Fatehi, it didn't get easier on the shooting day as she told IANS in an interview: "The fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. It was difficult to manoeuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance (repertoire)."

The Batla House dance number, which is a recreation of the hit O Saki Saki track from 2004 film 'Musafir', has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Actress Koena Mitra, who featured in the original version, described the new version as "a mess" but gave a massive shout out to Nora Fatehi in a tweet: "Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride."

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

Starring John Abraham in the lead, Batla House releases on August 15, when it will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal.

