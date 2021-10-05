Can You Guess The Actress In The Video Acing A Viral Dance Challenge

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy dishapatani)

Instagram is filled up with "Woman Dance Challenge" videos and Disha Patani decided to contribute to it by sharing her rendition of the viral social media challenge. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress shared a video along with two dancers, in which she can be seen acing the "Woman Dance Challenge" and how. Dressed in a pastel pink outfit, Disha Patani hid her face with a hat and she let her dance do all the talking. She captioned the post: "Throwback to us just chilling." She added the hashtags #womandancechallenge and #dojacat to her post. In the comments section of Disha Patani's post, her Instafam dropped remarks like "Wow fantastic" and "awesome." Another one added, "very nice."

Take a look at Disha Patani's video here:

Disha Patani loves to share videos from her dance sessions on her profile. "Juss chillin," she captioned this one.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.