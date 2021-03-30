Can We Steal Tara Sutaria's Latest Ethnic Look For This Wedding Season?

Tara Sutaria posted this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: @tarasutaria)

Looking for a style-guide this wedding season? Tara Sutaria has got you covered. The actress' latest picture on Instagram shows her in beautiful ethnic wear. The Student Of The Year 2 star gave princess vibes in a floor-length golden-purple lehenga paired with a maroon blouse. Her flowy brown tresses and tiny bindi completed the regal look. The caption just consisted of pink flower and sparkle emoticons, inspired by the backdrop that showed bougainvillea in full bloom.

The 25-year-old wished fans on the occasion of Holi by posting a snap in a powder blue lehenga. It had an intricate design in pastel pink and was matched with an off-shoulder blouse.

Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. She will next feature in Milan Luthria's Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty. It is the official remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX100. Suniel Shetty, Sharat Saxena, Amit Sadh and Sikander Kher are roped in for significant roles. Tara is also a part of Ek Villain Returns. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Tara's rumoured boyfriend, Aadar Jain recently spoke about their equation in an interview. "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love," he said.

Aadar also revealed Tara's reaction to his debut movie Hello Charlie saying, "She has seen the movie and she loved it."