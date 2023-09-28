Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL Reply To Fan Who Asked, 'Can I Get Married At Mannat?'

Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fan from his house Mannat in Mumbai

When it comes to witty replies, no one can beat Shah Rukh Khan. Be it an interview or his AskSRK sessions, the superstar's impromptu answers will make you ROFL. On Wednesday, SRK hosted yet another #AskSRK session with fans on X (formerly called Twitter). Of course, fans quickly shared their questions on the platform. Oh, and, this particular question stole the spotlight. A fan asked, “Can I get married at Mannat?” Yes, you read that right. To this, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye…? [Do you have a horse to take out the groom's procession…?] #Jawan.” Too good, SRK, too good.

Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye….?? #Jawanhttps://t.co/kh52loznYj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Another fan accused the producers of Jawan, Red Chillies Entertainment [co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan], of putting out fake box office collections of Jawan. The user asked, "What about fake collection numbers of Jawan? So much news that producers are spreading fake collection numbers.” Wondering what was Shah Rukh's epic reply? The superstar wrote, "Chupp baith aur ginta reh...bas [Shut up and just keep counting]. Don't get distracted in counting! #Jawan."

Chupp baith aur ginta reh…bas!!! Don't get distracted in counting!!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/vIsUn5W4X7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK session was soon interrupted by his Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani. In a post on X, SRK wrote, “Away shooting. Been told the call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with you all if you are also free like me! Let's start and ask for anything…Oops ask anything! I mean.” Reacting to the tweet, Rajkumar Hirani asked, “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho?Trailer dikhana hain. [Sirji, please come out of the bathroom now. What are you doing? Have to show you the trailer] #AskSRK.”

Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRKhttps://t.co/QCaT3AM0r0 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) September 27, 2023

Now check out Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply:

Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah. https://t.co/rpAYm2TwPu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will be released on Christmas this year. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the movie. The film is co-produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Dunki will mark Shah Rukh Khan's third film in 2023. The superstar, who was MIA after the 2018 release Zero, returned to the big screen with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial was released earlier this year in January. It was followed by Jawan, which hit the theatres on September 7.